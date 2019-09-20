Doncaster RLFC: Broken arm rules prop out of play-off clash

Brandon Douglas

Douglas came off during last weekend’s 20-6 win at Newcastle with an arm injury – a subsequent X-ray revealing that it was broken – and will join the likes of suspended back-rower Brad Foster on the sidelines.

“In addition to Brandon, who has been unlucky with injuries this season, suffering a broken arm, a number of other players picked up bumps and bruises,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.

“It was a physical game and playing on a 3G pitch takes its toll on the body and as a result we’ve had a light week of training.

“But there is a lot of confidence in the camp that we can go there and book our place in the final.”

Green admits that Oldham, who have lost just once at home since the opening day of the season, will start favourites having beaten the Dons 40-14 at home last month.

“It’s a very narrow 3G pitch which suits the (direct) way they play and they rolled us over far too easily the last time we played them,” said Green.

“It was a bit embarrassing to be honest but we’ve used the game as a motivation as part of our build-up.

“Although we didn’t play well on the day we didn’t have (play-maker) Matty Beharrell, and we lost loose-forward Jordie Hedges early on and Rangi Chase picked up a dead leg in the first half and was limping for over 20 minutes or so before we brought him off in the second.

“Although they finished second, and have a lot of good players, I feel that man-for-man we have more quality in our side.

“I think we’ve got more of a threat out wide but for us to be able to capitalise we’ve got to get parity at least in the forwards.”

Oldham boss Scott Naylor, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from, says his side will face a tough test on Sunday despite having had last weekend off.