Doncaster RLFC: Brad Foster ‘a better player’ as he makes his return

Doncaster RLFC returnee Brad Foster feels he is a better player now than he was when he left the Keepmoat two years ago.

The Dons this week confirmed the return of the back-rower on a one-year deal.

After spells with Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet, Foster is confident he has improved and is ready for the task of securing promotion in the 2019 campaign.

“I feel like I’m coming back as a better player than the one who left,” Foster said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started in pre-season.

“It feels really good to be back.

“I’ve kept in touch with a lot of people over the past couple of years so it was an easy decision for me.

“The move came about quite quickly.

“[CEO] Carl Hall gave me a call and then we had a really good chat about the club.”

Meanwhile, fellow back-rower Charlie Martin has opted to sign for Championship side Dewsbury Rams after his Dons contract ended.

Martin scored five tries in 20 appearances last season and offered his gratitude for his time with the club.

He said: “I’d like to thank the Dons for the past two years.

“It is a club that is building something great and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“The lads, coaches and backroom staff have been fantastic and have helped me to develop as a player and as a person.

“Good luck to the team for next season. I really hope you can go on and get that promotion.”

Hall confirmed the Dons had offered Martin fresh terms but understood the lure of Championship rugby was too great.