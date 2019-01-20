Doncaster RLFC 6 London Broncos 64: Patched-up Dons show grit against strong Super League outfit

The patched-together Dons were always up against it as they were demolished by a strong London Broncos outfit in their final warm-up fixture.

With Sunday’s fixture at the Keepmoat being their only friendly prior to their Super League return, the Broncos fielded by far the strongest side the Dons had come up against in pre-season and swept to a 64-6 triumph.

Dons boss Richard Horne was without seven players likely to be regulars in the coming campaign while Ryan Dixon, Kyle Kesik and Jack Sanderson were withdrawn in the first half - with only Kesik returning to the fray.

There was no lack of effort from the Dons, particularly in defence, but the physicality, pace and power of the Broncos meant it was always going to be a damage-limitation exercise.

London second-rower Jay Pitts went over from close range with for a converted try to open the scoring.

The Dons, who included several trialists and young Hull FC players, hit back in spirited fashion and but for a good catch close to his own line by his opposite number, winger Sam Doherty would have likely touched down from Matt Beharrell’s high kick to the corner.

But they continued to struggle to contain the Broncos who scored a couple of quickly-taken tries out wide to open up an 18-0 lead in the first quarter.

Taking into account the disruption caused by the injuries and the gulf in class the Dons did well to deny Broncos another score until James Cunningham and Sadiq Adebiyi went over in quick succession in the dying minutes of the first half.

The Dons needed to dig deep and they held out for ten minutes after the break before Kieran Dixon crossed to put the Broncos 36-0 ahead.

The Dons opened their account on 58 minutes with a well-worked try.

Trialist centre Matthew Chrimes broke the line out wide just inside the London half and ran strongly down the right before sending in dual-registered Hull FC winger Charlie Graham over for a try goaled by Beharrell.

No sooner had the cheers died down than Edward Battye touched down from close range at the other end for London, who scored a further four tries

Dons: Wynne, Doherty, Chrimes, Buchanan, Sanderson, Howden, Beharrell, Boyle, Kesik, Douglas, Patterrson-Lund, Dixon, Foster. Subs: Welham. Scott, Owen, Green, Graham.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​