Coventry Bears v Doncaster RLFC: Dons chase fourth straight win

Doncaster RLFC will be aiming for a fourth successive Betfred League One victory in today’s game against Coventry Bears at the Butts Park Arena (3pm).

The Dons equalled their best run of league wins this season when beating third-placed Oldham at the Keepmoat Stadium and will go into the return against the Bears in confident mood.

But assistant coach Pete Green is expecting a much closer game than the one at the Keepmoat on the opening day of the season when they ran in 12 tries in a 70-10 win.

Prior to Sunday’s defeat at second-placed York City Knights, Bears had won four games in succession including a surprise win against promotion-chasing Keighley.

“They’ve put some good results together recently so we certainly won’t be taking them for granted especially at their place,” said Green.

“Both Coventry and London Skolars, who we entertain the week after, are games we’ll obviously be expected to win.

“But both teams are capable of turning higher-placed sides over if they don’t show up.

“We’ve just had two massive back-to-backs wins against promotion rivals but it would undo all the work we put in to win those games if we slip up over the next fortnight.

“So it’s vital that we prepare right and go down there with the right attitude.

“We are in a much better place than we were a few weeks ago and there was a lot to be pleased about in the win over Oldham.

“However, we were disappointed that with other results not going our way we are still outside the top five.

“But there is still room for improvement both as a team and individually and that’s what we’ll keep working on and trying to get right moving forward.”