Breaking: Doncaster chosen as 2021 Rugby League World Cup host venue

Chris Dungworth (Business Doncaster), Lorna Reeve (Visit Doncaster ), Carl Hall (Doncaster RLFC), Dean Wiffen (Doncaster Council), Ben Lewis (Keepmoat stadium) with the Rugby League World Cup bid
Doncaster will host three games at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, it has been announced.

The Keepmoat Stadium is among 21 venues –  predominantly in the north of England – chosen to host the tournament.

Today’s live announcement praised the Doncaster campaign put together by Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster and Club Doncaster.

The competition – last held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in 2017 – will be held in England in October and November 2021.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall, who forefronted Doncaster’s #backthebid campaign, said: “I always say ‘you get what you deserve’ and we’ve got our rewards for all our hard work.

“We’re really lucky. It’s going to be amazing.”