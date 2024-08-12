Youth Olympic-level skater Millie Paterson joins Doncaster Dome as new head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ice skating at Doncaster Dome is set to reach new heights with the appointment of Millie Paterson as the new head coach for ice skating lessons.

Millie, from Tickhill, Doncaster, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having skated since the age of three and competed at the highest levels of ice dancing. Coming from a family of skaters, with her mother being a high-level competitive ice dancer and her father a top hockey player, Millie was destined for the ice.

She competed in solo ice dance between the age 8 and12, winning numerous titles including British and Scottish solo ice dance champion.

Millie then moved on to couples ice dance for four years, representing Great Britain at numerous national and international competitions including Grand Prix events, Youth Olympics, and the British Championship where she and her partner placed second.

Millie on the rink at Doncaster Dome

Her impressive credentials also include being a Level 1and 2 BIS coach, Level 1 BIS off-ice instructor, and Level 3 personal trainer.

Steve Parker, group commercial manager at DCLT, said: "We're delighted to welcome Millie to our team. Her exceptional skills and passion for skating will be invaluable in inspiring and guiding skaters of all ages and abilities in our new Choose Skating programme."

The Choose Skating lessons, follow Skate UKs recognised Learn to Skate programme, will cater to complete beginners through to experienced skaters, with classes for both adults and children from four years old.

Millie said: “I'm excited to teach all different ages and abilities and sharing my passion for ice skating. I'm can’t wait to implement good basics, which I believe are crucial for all skaters, regardless of their level.

"Whether you're dreaming of mastering a forward outside spread eagle, which happens to be my favourite move, or just want to gain confidence on the ice, our lessons will help you achieve your goals."

Choose Skating memberships are available for £50 via direct debit spread over 50 weeks of the year, including ice skate hire and free recreational skating Monday to Friday.

Lessons are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4pm-8pm at Doncaster Dome.

For more information and to book, please visit: www.dclt.co.uk