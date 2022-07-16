Your guide to Saturday evening’s card at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 5.45pm and concludes at 8.45pm.

The going is Good to Firm, Good in places and there is watering taking place to maintain the ground.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The highlight on the card is the £25,000 Handicap (7.45pm) over 10 furlongs. Asean Legend was fourth on his first start for William Haggas, but took a step forward when successful at Ayr last time out. This is of course another step up as he makes his handicap debut off a mark of 88.

Titian is a fascinating runner for Julie Camacho having joined the yard from David Pipe where he failed to sparkle in three starts over hurdles. However, he had previously been smart on the Flat, including when winning over course and distance at Doncaster in October. He therefore commands plenty of respect and should go well in this event. Adjourn represents David Simcock and comes into this race having filled third at Doncaster in June. He makes his handicap debut here and is anorher to note.

Carlous Magnus has plenty of strong handicap form, including when winning at Newmarket in September. Yet to score in four runs this term, he remains open to more progression and has to be respected. Victory Chime bagged Listed honours last term, but has been a shadow of his former self in three runs this term which now leaves him with questions to answer.

The seven-furlong handicap at 7.15pm boasts a £14,000 prize fund and has attracted a strong field of five for this event. The key player is Hebrides who scored at Doncaster last term over six furlongs and subsequently underwent a gelding operation. The son of Mehmas was successful on his seasonal return at Nottingham in May, before being involved in a dead-heat at Newbury in May. The three-year-old took another step forward to fill second at Chester on his second start in handicap company and he therefore commands plenty of respect.

Other contenders include Hello Zabeel who was third on his first start since wind surgery at Leicester in May and he then filled the same position at the track in June. Off a mark of 77, he could clearly get involved in this event. Exminster is another leading player following a smart win at York over a mile in May. He has since filled sixth at Pontefract, but a reproduction of his York win would see him go close in this event.

Tommy De Vito has failed to sparkle having scored at Southwell in January and this looks somewhat of a retrieval mission. He has also struggled in three runs on the turf in his career. Dance Fever completes the five runners and he shaped with promise when third at Newmarket in April. However, he has twice disappointed in competitive handicaps at Ascot and that therefore leaves him with questions to answer in this event.

Doncaster selections

5.45pm May Blossom

6.15pm Transfer Affection

6.45pm Crackovia

7.15pm Hebrides

7.45pm Asean Legend

8.15pm Atlantis