Young Doncaster tennis star Hunter achieves historic feat at Yorkshire championships

By Sports Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 10:34 GMT
Hunter Henderson.Hunter Henderson.
A Doncaster youngster is rising through the tennis ranks after a string of impressive wins recently.

Hunter Henderson, aged just eight, is currently ranked number one in the UK for his age group and has just won the under-8s, under-9s and under-10s singles and doubles at the Yorkshire County Tennis Championships.

It is believed Hunter, who trains at the NexGen Tennis Academy in Sheffield, is the first treble age group winner in the event's history.

Hunter is also on the LTA National Pathway and has attended many national events as well as training sessions.

As well as being ranked number one in his age group, Hunter has also received two national performance awards and has been consistently playing national events since he was six.

