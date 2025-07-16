Yorkshire’s strongest men and women crowned champions at Lakeside Village

Crowds gathered at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet to see some of the counties’ strongest people battle it out to be crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025.

The event, organised by Man Beast, saw phenomenal feats of strength and unforgettable moments, making it a standout event in the regional strongman calendar.

There was a real buzz around the centre as spectators gathered to witness five gruelling events including arm dumbbell lifts, deadlift repetitions, conans wheel challenges, the yoke and stone over yoke challenges. All events were expertly refereed by the former three times UK’s Strongest Man Champion, Paul Smith, and event director, two times Guinness World Record Holder Mark Anglesea from Man Beast Strongman events.

And retaining their tiles for the second year in a row were Josh Lancaster for the men and Michaela Pearson in the women’s competition who were both victorious on the day!

Michaela Pearson back- to-back with Stevie Speakman. Steve did his heaviest deadlift with a 300kg pull that he has been chasing for a year!

Josh took the title of Yorkshire’s Strongest Man again with an impressive 51.5 points. George Smith and Shane Hurley secured second and third places with 48.5 and 45 points respectively.

Michaela won the women’s category with 19 points, with Emma Grunnill and Nikki Ellington taking second and third place.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “What an incredible day! Our shoppers thoroughly enjoyed the amazing display of strength and power from all the competitors who took part. Well done to Josh and Michaela who were well deserving winners once again and thank you to everyone who came to watch and support these athletes. We really like to put on free events for our customers, and this has become an annual highlight.”

Andrew Picken from Man Beast Strongman Events said: “We love to compete here at Lakeside Village, thank you so much to the centre and all the people who came down to enjoy a really wonderful event. We couldn’t do this without the support or the officials and partners so a massive well done to them, and of course to our competitors who were all amazing and have done Yorkshire proud! We can’t wait to be back next year!”

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk