Yorkshire MMA legend Scott Askham to headline OKTAGON 61
Doncaster MMA pioneer, Scott Askham is returning to action on Saturday September 21 in Brno, Czech Republic. OKTAGON 61 will see Askham headline the event against former UFC star, Makhmud Muradov.
This will mark Askham’s second fight for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, after a winning start at OKTAGON 48 in November 2023, with many labelling this high-level match-up as a title eliminator.
During a successful stint with the UFC, Muradov won 4 out of his 6 fights, before returning to OKTAGON MMA, in a massive signing for the promotion.
In an instagram post announcing the fight, Askham commented: “Time to get my head down and show everyone once again! See you all soon 21.9 Brno Czech Republic.”
OKTAGON 61 will also feature UK MMA fighters, Corey Fry and George Staines, as OKTAGON MMA continues to grow the profile of high level prospects across the United Kingdom. Fans can secure their tickets by visiting: https://oktagonmma.com/en/events/oktagon-61/?fightCard=true
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
