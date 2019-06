Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s match in Doncaster tonight has been cancelled.

The Tykes were due to face a Yorkshire League South Select XI in a T20 warm-up match at Doncaster Town CC.

But an early decision has been taken to call it off.

A Doncaster Town spokesman said: “Tonight’s T20 between YSPL and Yorkshire has been cancelled due to an horrendous forecast and the fact that people were coming from all over the county.”