World record breaking weightlifting mum from Doncaster to represent UK in Las Vegas

A world record breaking weightlifting mum from Doncaster is set to represent UK in Las Vegas but needs your help.

Ruta Lendraitiene has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to compete at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships this September.

Ruta has previously broken four European and World records at the European Masters Championships in Ireland, lifting a total of 194kg and being crowned European Masters Champion and named European Grand Master Lifter.

Originally from Lithuania, Ruta moved to Doncaster in 2006 and only began weightlifting at the age of 34.

Ruta Lendraitiene.

She has qualified to represent her country on the World stage but needs help covering travel, accommodation, and competition costs to make it to Las Vegas.

She said: “Now, I’ve qualified for the World Masters Weightlifting Championships, which will be held this September in Las Vegas. Representing my country and standing on the world stage would mean everything to me — it’s the culmination of years of dedication, resilience, and love for this sport.

“But here's the challenge: I can't afford the full cost of the trip. That’s why I’m looking for sponsors and supporters to help make this dream possible.

“If you're able to contribute financially, even a small amount would mean so much. If you can’t donate, sharing this message with others who might be interested in supporting grassroots sport is a huge help, too.

"If you're a business interested in sponsoring me, I’d be proud to promote your brand on my journey. Let’s talk!”

If you would like to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-worlds-masters-weightlifting-championships-in-las-vegas