WIN a pair of tickets to Summer Anthems – Indie Icons featuring the Kaiser Monkey Killers at Doncaster Racecourse

Doncaster Racecourse presents the Summer Saturday Series! Enjoy a packed racecard followed by live entertainment throughout the summer months.

Prepare to rock at the races on Saturday, June 29 and experience the Indie music scene like never before, when the Kaiser Monkey Killers will take the stage on the Champagne Lawn to deliver an electrifying performance.

County Enclosure tickets start at just £32 per person when booked in advance. Or why not treat yourself to one of our hospitality packages starting at £79 to make your evening that extra bit special. All tickets, general admission packages and hospitality options are available at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

Don’t forget, children 17 and under are free* and guests aged over 60 receive half price entry in the Grandstand Enclosure**. Plus, all booking and fulfillment fees have been removed for 2024, so the price you see online is the price you’ll pay at checkout.

Win tickets to the races

Gather the gang together, join us for a night of thrilling horse racing and get ready to sing and dance the night away to the best Indie anthems!

Make sure you check out the website to see who else will be performing throughout the Summer Saturday Series at Doncaster Racecourse at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

The Doncaster Free Press are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of County Enclosure tickets to Indie Icons featuring the Kaiser Monkey Killers on Saturday, June 29 at Doncaster Racecourse.

To enter, all you have to do is answer this question:

On which area of the racecourse will the Kaiser Monkey Killers be performing after racing on Saturday, June 29?

Send the answer, your name, telephone number and clearly state your email address to [email protected]

The competition closes at midnight on Monday, June 17, 2024.