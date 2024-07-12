WIN a pair of tickets to Summer Anthems – 80’s Rewind featuring 80's Explosion at Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Racecourse presents the Summer Saturday Series! Enjoy a packed racecard followed by live entertainment on the Champagne Lawn throughout the summer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for an epic blast from the past and relive the glory days at 80’s Rewind featuring 80’s Explosion who will transport you back to the decade of big hair, neon lights and iconic hits!

Tickets are on sale now with Grandstand starting at £22 and County tickets from £32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or why not upgrade to one of our hospitality packages to make your day that extra bit special. Don’t forget, children aged 17 and under go free* and guests aged over 60 receive half price admission in the Grandstand enclosure when booked on the day at the gate with a valid photo ID**. All tickets, general admission packages and hospitality options are available at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

80s Rewind

Prepare to dance the night away to the biggest hits of the decade. Whether you’re into synth-pop, new wave, or classic rock, 80’s Explosion know how to party with a playlist that’ll have you reminiscing and grooving all night long. Join us on Town Moor on Saturday, July 20.

Make sure you check out the website to see who else will be performing throughout the Summer Saturday Series at Doncaster Racecourse at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

The Doncaster Free Press are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of County Enclosure tickets to 80’s Rewind featuring 80’s Explosion on Saturday, July 20 at Doncaster Racecourse.

To enter, all you have to do is answer this question:

How much are County Enclosure tickets on July 20?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Send the answer, your name, telephone number and clearly state your email address to [email protected]

The competition closes at midnight on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Terms & conditions. Any entries received after the competition has closed will not be entered into the draw. There are five (5) pairs of County tickets to be won. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value. All tickets are e-tickets and will be e-mailed to the winners in advance of the event. Please visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more event information. *Up to three children aged 17 and under with each adult. **When booked on the day with a valid photo ID.