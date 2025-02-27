WIN a pair of County tickets to the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster Racecourse

Lincoln Day 2024

The Flat is back!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t miss the Grand Opening of the British Flat Turf Racing Season – The Greatest Show on Earth, at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, March 29.

Come and experience world-class racing, delicious food and drink, and soak up the electric atmosphere as the crowd cheer home their favourites!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the racecard is the William Hill Lincoln Handicap, which is run over a straight mile and is open to four-year-old runners or older. The race is considered one of the great historic turf handicaps that defines the Flat and has an illustrious roll call and allure for horsemen and punters alike.

The Lincolnshire Handicap was inaugurated at Lincoln’s Carholme Racecourse in 1849 and was run over two miles in the month of August. The race was run in various guises until 1859 when it became set as a one-mile race in March. This Spring meeting was renamed The Lincolnshire Handicap and it continued to be held at Lincoln Racecourse until the track closed in 1964. In 1965 the contest was moved to Doncaster and renamed the Lincoln Handicap. Just two horses have ever won this race twice – Ob in 1906 and 1907 and then Babur in 1957 and 1958. No horse has won it more than once since it was switched to Doncaster, highlighting the competitiveness of the race.

Tickets start at just £5 in the Family Enclosure, £29 in Grandstand and £40 in County. Or why not upgrade to one of our ticket and food bundles to save even more, or treat yourself to hospitality to make your day that extra bit special. Guests aged 60 and over receive half price Grandstand admission and Kids go FREE* – making a day at the races a great value day out for the whole family!

All general admission tickets and hospitality packages are available now at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster Free Press are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of County Enclosure tickets to the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, March 29. All you have to do is answer this question:

In which year did the Lincoln Handicap first run at Doncaster?

Send the answer, your name, telephone number and clearly state your email address to [email protected]

The competition closes at midnight on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terms & conditions. The competition closes at midnight on Monday, March 10, 2025. Any entries received after the competition has closed will not be entered into the draw. There are five (5) pairs of County tickets to be won, with each ticket admitting one (1) adult and up to three (3) children aged 17 and under. Children do not require a ticket in advance - a free ticket will be issued on the day. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value. All tickets are e-tickets and will be e-mailed to the winners ten (10) days before the event. Please visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to check gate and race times, dress codes and entertainment. *Concessions must be booked on the day at the gate with a valid photo ID. All children aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.