WIN a pair of County tickets to the Summer Saturday Series at Doncaster Racecourse

The Doncaster Free Press are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of County Enclosure tickets to a date of your choice at the Summer Saturday Series.

Terms & conditions: The competition closes at midnight on Monday, April 28, 2025. Any entries received after the competition has closed will not be entered into the draw. There are ten (10) pairs of County Enclosure tickets to be won, with each ticket admitting one (1) adult and up to three (3) children aged 17 and under. Children do not require a ticket in advance - a free ticket will be issued on the day. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value. All tickets are e-tickets and will be e-mailed to the winners ten (10) days before the event. Please visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to check gate and race times, dress codes and entertainment. Half price concessions must be booked on the day at the gate with a valid photo ID. All children aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.