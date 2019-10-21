Why Doncaster RLFC snapped up former Bradford Bulls prop Ross Peltier
New arrival Ross Peltier will add more firepower to the Doncaster RLFC ranks.
That was the verdict of head coach Richard Horne after securing the Jamaican international’s signature for next season.
Prop Peltier stands at 6’3” and scored 13 tries to help Bradford Bulls land promotion from League One in 2018.
The 27-year-old featured for Jamaica in their spirited showing against England Knights on Sunday which saw the home side run out 38-6 winners at Headingley.
Dons head coach Richard Horne told the club’s official website: “Looking at the balance of our squad we felt we needed more firepower in the middles and signing Ross gives us that.
“He has a lot of experience both at Championship and League One level, and is a handful for opposition teams to get to grips with.
“His arrival further strengthens our squad for the 2020 campaign, and it is one everyone at the club is looking forward to.”
Peltier said: “I’m massively excited to get started and to work for this club, speaking with Carl Hall and Richard Horne made my mind up to come here.
“Their vision for the club is exciting and it’s a journey I want to be a part of.
“It’s a great set-up and a club that is moving in the right direction, in my opinion we have a squad that could achieve big things in 2020.”