White Roses Rugby charity success
The event hosted by Wheatley Hills rugby club drew around 200+ supporters and spectators, including Isaac’s family to watch Yorkshire’s newly created charity rugby team White Roses Charity Rugby Team made up of players from several clubs across South Yorkshire take on Team Teal, a team made up of Isaac‘s friends and former team mates.
Through kind donations, sponsors, merchandise and raffles, and through generous help from volunteersthe event raised around £4000 for the charity and also money raised for the Anthony Nolan Trust.
The inaugural game of the new charity team was a great success, with Team Teal winning the game and being presented with the Isaac Teal memorial cup by Natalie Teal, Isaac’s mum.
Everyone had a great day, watch some great rugby and raised much needed funds for the charity, all in the name of Isaac Teal.
White Roses Charity Rugby Team are now looking forward to the next game and next charity event.