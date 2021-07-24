When is Doncaster's Bradly Sinden competing in taekwondo at Tokyo Olympics?

Bradly Sinden. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, won a world title in his -68kg category in Manchester two years ago.

He will face New Zealand’s Tom Burns in the round of 16 on Sunday at 12.34pm (BST).

The gold medal contest is scheduled for later in the day at 9.45pm (BST).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, former Doncaster Dartes swimmer Max Litchfield has reached the final of the men's 400m individual medley.