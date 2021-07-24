When is Doncaster's Bradly Sinden competing in taekwondo at Tokyo Olympics?
Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden will bid to become Great Britain’s first male Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo this weekend.
The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, won a world title in his -68kg category in Manchester two years ago.
He will face New Zealand’s Tom Burns in the round of 16 on Sunday at 12.34pm (BST).
The gold medal contest is scheduled for later in the day at 9.45pm (BST).
Meanwhile, former Doncaster Dartes swimmer Max Litchfield has reached the final of the men's 400m individual medley.
The final will take place on Sunday at 10.30am (BST).