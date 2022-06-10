Weekend racing preview: York and Sandown the highlights ahead of Royal Ascot

However, there remains good action at Sandown and York this weekend.

The feature at Sandown is the £52,000 Listed Scurry Stakes at 2.50pm and you can find the best odds for the contest on the SBK Sportsbook App.

Frankie Dettori is an interesting jockey booking on Live In The Dream for Epsom trainer Adam West. The three-year-old was a brilliant winner at Sandown over course and distance in April, before following up at York. He then shaped with bags of promise when seventh in the Dash and if this race does not come too soon, he looks to have every chance.

Sandown Races. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Caturra was second on his reappearance at Chantilly in April, before filling fifth in the Sandy Lane at Haydock in May. He is open to more improvement for Clive Cox along with stable companion Get Ahead who has finished third in a brace of Listed events this term.

Mitbaahy impressed when powering to victory at Hamilton in May and is another who is deeply respected along with the Karl Burke-trained duo Attagirl and Illustrating. The former has been well-beaten in two events so far this term, but is still a danger on the pick of her form, whilst Illustrating was second in Group company last season.

Over at York, one of the highlights is the Listed Grand Cup Stakes (3.05pm) in which Kemari bids to regain the winning thread for William Buick. The son of Dubawi was fifth in Listed company at Meydan on his first start this year, but is clearly better than he showed on that occasion, given he is a Royal Ascot winner. Without A Fight shaped with promise when third in a Group Three at Newbury in May and cannot be overlooked along with Mandoob who ran a race full of promise on his comeback from wind surgery when second to Al Aasy in a Listed event at Ascot last month.

The highlight on the card is the £100,000 Sprint Handicap at 3.40pm. Gisburn heads the weights and returned to form when second to Devaste at Leicester last time out. Devaste sneaks into this race off bottom-weight and therefore commands plenty of respect along with the Clive Cox-trained duo of Harry Three and Watchya. The former was successful at Newmarket in May and is open to more progression, whilst Watchya was successful at Lingfield in good style last month. Ingra Tor also has to be on the shortlist having won two of his three starts this term. That included a smooth victory over Harry Three at Newmarket last time out and he looks open to lots more improvement.

ITV Racing selections

1.40pm Sandown – Maplewood

2.00pm York – Kingofthemidlands

2.15pm Sandown – Tahitian Prince

2.35pm York – Lion Tower

2.50pm Sandown – Live In The Dream

3.05pm York – Mandoob

3.20pm Chester – Outgate