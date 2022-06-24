Weekend racing preview: Tuesday leads betting for Irish Derby

One of the great races in the Irish calendar, the contest is live on ITV at 3.45pm and we have previewed the race, along with the pick of the rest of the action below.

The feature Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes centre stage at 3.45pm and Tuesday is the current 11/8 favourite for Aidan O’Brien who chases a 15th win in the contest. Successful in the Irish Oaks last time out, she bids to become the first filly this century to land the contest. Ryan Moore takes the ride on the three-year-old who also benefits from the fillies’ weight allowance.

Westover is one of two British runners and he looks the most serious challenger at 7/4 for Ralph Beckett and Colin Keane. He caught the eye in the Derby when consistently denied a clear run, before powering home to fill third. He is clearly open to any amount of improvement and has to be respected, along with fellow British raider Lionel who looked all about stamina when scoring by a neck in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood in May. He would prefer a sounder surface but he rates as a serious player.

Piz Badile is another fascinating runner having won the Ballysax at Leopardstown in April, before trailing home 12th at Epsom in the Derby when he plainly failed to handle the track. He remains a fascinating contender, along with Hannibal Barca who made a winning debut for Joseph O’Brien at the Curragh in Group company in May.

The field is completed by Glory Daze who was 14th in the Derby, Leopardstown Derby Trial third French Claim and 2000 Guineas also-ran Boundless Ocean.

The highlight of the domestic action is at Newmarket with a good field of 11 going to post for the £40,500 listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes. Absolutelyflawless won his first two starts, before shaping with promise at Beverley and commands attention, along with Believing who won at Wolverhampton last time out, debut Bath scorer Lezoo and Malrescia who has won her last two starts, which included success at Lingfield last time out. However, Minnetonka looks the one to beat having won by seven lengths on debut at Salisbury.

The Fred Archer Stakes over 12 furlongs is an interesting Listed event in which Rebel’s Romance makes his British seasonal debut having run in Meydan over the winter where he takes on stable companion Kemari.

The G3 Criterion Stakes is also interesting as it features Laneqash and Pogo who fought out the finish of a Group Three event at Haydock last time out. Sunray Major was fourth in that event and also warrants attention here.

At Newcastle, Trueshan was denied the chance to run in the Ascot Gold Cup due to quick ground but he seeks compensation in the Northumberland Plate at 3.30pm for which he has to carry top-weight in the £150,000 event.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Newcastle - Rolfe Rembrandt

2.05pm Newmarket - Minnetonka

2.25pm Newcastle - Spycatcher

2.40pm Newmarket - Rebel’s Romance

2.55pm Newcastle - Evaluation

3.15pm Newmarket - Laneqash

3.30pm Newcastle - Summer’s Knight