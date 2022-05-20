Weekend racing preview: Tips and analysis ahead of Irish Classics and Sunday Series

English 2000 Guineas runner-up Native Trail is the undoubted star in the colts Classic, whilst Aidan O’Brien has two leading players in Tuesday and History for the fillies’ equivalent.

On the domestic scene, the Sky Bet Sunday Series continues at York. You can watch all the Classic action from the Curragh and the Sky Bet Sunday Series from York live on Racing TV this weekend.

Tickets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at York are still available too. We have previewed the pick of the action.

Action from York. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The feature is undoubtedly the Classic action at 3.20pm with the €500,000 G1 Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. Native Trial carried all before him last season, which included victory at the Curragh in the National Stakes as he was crowned the Cartier Champion Two-Year-Old. He returned this season when powering to glory at Newmarket in the Craven Stakes and then showed that he does stay the mile trip when second to stable companion Coroebus in the English 2000 Guineas. Having shown his stamina over eight furlongs, he is very tough to oppose here and should take the world of beating for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin.

Buckaroo is a live player for Joseph O’Brien having beaten Wexford Native in the Tetrarch Stakes. He seems to be improving with every run and commands plenty of respect. He should give Native Trail the most to think about.

Ivy League represents Aidan O’Brien and has progressed rapidly this term landing a Dundalk maiden, before tasting handicap success at Naas in April. Stepped up to Group company at Leopardstown in May, he stayed on to good effect to fill second and should come on plenty for that effort. He therefore commands all sorts of respect.

Wexford Native won nicely on debut before chasing home Buckaroo in Listed company at the Curragh in May and is not discounted, along with Atomic Jones. He was unbeaten in two starts last term, including when tasting G2 success. He was fourth in his reappearance in a Derby Trial at Leopardstown and should appreciate the return to a mile.

Duke De Sessa looked a potential star last term but has struggled in two starts so far this term, but is another to note. Malex, Imperial Fighter and New Energy complete the nine runners.

In the Irish 1000 Guineas, Aidan O’Brien looks to be strongly represented. Tuesday was a brilliant third in the English 1000 Guineas given her relative inexperience and she has to be at the top of the shortlist.

Stable companion Tuesday showed a good attitude to land the G3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown in May and also warrants respect along with another O’Brien runner Concert Hall who made a winning return at Navan last month. Other potential players are Homeless Songs who beat Agartha in a 1000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown in April. British raiders Purplepay, who makes her first start for William Haggas and G3 scorer Mise En Scene who makes her eagerly awaited return are others to note.

Over at York, tickets are still available for the Sky Bet Sunday Series with the highlight of the action being the £50,000 Sprint Handicap at 5.35pm. The contest features course and distance winner Gulliver and Asjad who was successful at Redcar earlier this term. The likes of Pendleton, Mr Wagyu, Aberama Gold and Capote’s Dream also boast winning form. Adaay To Remember progressed through the ranks last term, culminating with two third-placed finishes in Listed company at Newmarket. She is therefore greatly respected. However, preference is with the speedball Dakota Gold. A classy sprinter on his day, the eight-year-old rolled back the years with a gutsy head success at York’s Dante Meeting. That really showed his liking for the staff six-furlong trip here and he is taken to come out on top in this event.

ITV selections

1.25pm Haydock – Songo

1.45pm Goodwood - Bosh

2.00pm Haydock – Bandinelli

2.15pm Goodwood – Majestic Dawn

2.35pm Haydock – Mighty Ulysses

2.55pm York – Atalis Bay

3.10pm Haydock – Go Bears Go

3.20pm Curragh – Native Trail

3.30pm York – Believe In Love