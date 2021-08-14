Weekend racing preview: St Leger fifth Hukum the star at Newbury

Jim Crowley riding Hukum. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The feature at the track is the Hungerford Stakes and the Geoffrey Freer Stakes in which Hukum is chasing a second straight win in this event and according to OLBG is one of the most popular tips of the weekend.

We have analysed the feature contests this weekend which are set to be on ITV Racing.

Boasting a prize fund of £100,000, the Group Two Hungerford Stakes is the feature at Newbury at 3.30pm. Godolphin are doubly represented in the race with Al Suhail set to be ridden by William Buick. The four-year-old was a fine third in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time out and is clearly the class horse in the contest. He is joined in the contest by stable companion D’bai who has to shoulder top-weight. The seven-year-old was a winner in Meydan when last seen in February and is not discounted in this seven-furlong event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others to note include Danyah who has been a model of consistency this year having scored at Ascot last time out in a competitive handicap and now takes the step into Group company and Motakhayyel who also runs in the Shadwell Stud colours and finished sixth to Danyah at Ascot last time out, but remains progressive and open to more improvement. Shadwell also saddle the unexposed Laneqash who has not run yet this season, but looked a nice prospect last term, before disappointing on his last start at Newbury. Sacred landed the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket in May, before finishing seventh in the 1000 Guineas and is another to note along Dreamloper who posted a career best when landing a Group Three at Ascot last time out.

As already alluded to, the Geoffrey Freer Stakes is one of the other highlights at Newbury at 2.20pm. The Group Three event boasts a prize fund of £70,000 and features the classy Hukum for Owen Burrows. The four-year-old won this race in good style last year by two and a half-lengths, before going on to finish fifth in the St Leger at Doncaster. The Sea The Stars colt has won two of his four starts this year, which culminated in Group Three success at York at York last month. Despite having to shoulder a penalty in this event, he is the class horse in the field and is taken to stamp his authority.

The list of dangers is headed by Golden Pass who impressed when landing a Listed contest at Newmarket last time out, with stamina looking to be her forte. She can fight out the placings with Pablo Escobarr who was fifth in a Group Three at Goodwood last time out and Rodrigo Diaz who continues to progress through the ranks and now takes the step into Group company following a second at Newbury last time out.

ITV Racing selections

1.45pm Newbury – Masekala

2.00pm Newmarket – Eileendover

2.35pm Newmarket – My Style

2.20pm Newbury – Hukum

2.55pm Newbury – Aratus

3.10pm Ripon – Mythmaker

3.30pm Newbury – Al Suhail