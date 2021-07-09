Weekend racing preview: Oxted seeks July Cup repeat at Newmarket

Oxted ridden by jockey Cieren Fallon wins the Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket last year. Photo by Hugh Routledge/Pool via Getty Images

The Group One contest has been won by the likes of Royal Academy, Oasis Dream, Starspangledbanner, Dream Ahead and Muharaar in recent years. We have previewed the contest and the other weekend highlights with ITV Racing tips from OLBG.

The July Cup takes place at 4.25pm and has attracted 18 runners. The 4/1 market leader is defending champion Oxted who returned to the peak of his powers when scoring at Royal Ascot in the King’s Stand Stakes last time out. The return to six furlongs is a major positive and he has to be towards the top of the shortlist.

Starman (9/2) missed Royal Ascot on account of the going but comes into this race fresh having scored in good style at York on his return to action. Quick ground is a major positive and he is another leading player.

Dragon Symbol (9/2) won his first four starts and has since been beaten twice in controversial fashion. A nose second at Haydock in May, Archie Watson’s charge was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but was demoted to second having deemed to cause interference to Campanelle. Connections will be seeking some compensation in this event and he is a sprinter firmly on the upgrade.

Creative Force (13/2) is another rapidly improving prospect who has won all four of his starts this term, which included a smooth Royal Ascot success in the Jersey Stakes last time out. This demands more, but he is open to more progression as is Rohaan (15/2), a G2 scorer and winner of the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time out.

Diamond Jubilee second Glen Shiel (10/1) and third Art Power (16/1) are others to consider, along with the progressive Chil Chil (16/1) and Extravagant Kid (20/1) who was third in the King’s Stand Stakes. At bigger prices the likes of Supremacy (20/1), Line Of Departure (25/1) and Method (25/1) are others to note.

The Group Two Superlative Stakes at Newmarket is another highlight at 3.25pm. Run over seven furlongs the 9/4 market is Dhabab who comes into the contest having won stylishly on debut, before finishing sixth at Royal Ascot in the Coventry Stakes last time out. Native Trial (7/2) was an impressive winner at Sandown on his debut for Godolphin and also has to enter the equation along with Great Max (11/2) and Masekala (6/1) who were third and fifth in the Chesham Stakes last time out.

Another fascinating event on Saturday is the Group Three Silver Cup at York. Run over 14 furlongs, the 5/2 market leader is Hukum who finished a fine third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start. He is ahead of Ebor hero Fujaira Prince (5/1) who clearly relishes the course and distance. William Haggas also has two interesting runners in Ilaraab (13/2) who remain open to more improvement and Roberto Escobarr (10/1) who scored in good style last time out. Sonnyboyliston (10/1) and the progressive Quckthorn (12/1) are others to note.

ITV Racing selections

1.45 York - Mr Wagyu

2.05 Newmarket - Kingmania

2.20 York - Hukum

2.40 Newmarket - Royal Fleet

3.00 Ascot - Al Suhail

3.15 Newmarket - Dhabab

3.35 Ascot - Danzeno

3.50 Newmarket - Ametist

4.05 York - Astro King

4.25 Newmarket - Starman