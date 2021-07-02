Weekend racing preview: Mishriff, St Mark’s Basilica and Addeybb face off in Eclipse to savour at Sandown

Sandown Park Racecourse. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

We have previewed the best of the action for another busy weekend of action across the country. Read on for our ITV horse racing tips.

The feature Eclipse Stakes has been won by some of the sport’s true superstars including Roaring Lion, Sea The Stars, Mill Reef, Dancing Brave, Brigadier Gerard, Nashwan and Enable all on the roll of honour. This year’s event has attracted a small but select field of four and the 10-furlong event gets underway at 3.35pm. The 11/8 market leader is Mishriff for John and Thady Gosden. The four-year-old has already amassed over £10 million in prize money, having enjoyed success last term in the French Derby, before going on to follow up victory in the Saudi Cup, the richest race in the world, with success in the Sheema Classic at Meydan on hid latest start. Mishriff has effectively made the career of his rider David Egan and having been given plenty of time off following that Dubai success, he looks sure to go well.

The 6/4 second favourite is St Mark’s Basilica who has won his last three starts for Aidan O’Brien. The three-year-old landed the Dewhurst at Newmarket on his final run last term and has been irrepressible in two runs this term. He backed up victory in the French 2000 Guineas with an easy win in the French Derby last time out. That proved his effectiveness over this trip and given his liking of all types of ground, he has to enter the equation.

Addeybb has been one of the sport’s superstars in recent years. A winner on Champions Day at Ascot in October, William Haggas’ charge is also a three-time Group One scorer in Australia. He returned Down Under this year to win a second successive running of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and with rain forecast, he looks sure to run well. The field are completed by El Drama who was well behind St Mark’s Basilica in the French Derby last time out and he will have to take hisd form to another level to get involved in this event.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the feature at Haydock Park is the £115,000 Lancashire Oaks, a Group Two event over 12 furlongs. The market is headed by Alpinists who scored in Listed company at Goodwood last time out. She is the 13/8 favourite and her form last year included a fine second to superstar filly Love in the Yorkshire Oaks at York. Her main rivals on Saturday are Dubai Fountain (9/2) who has proved disappointing in two runs since scoring in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester and Mystery Angel (9/2) who has been kept busy this term, but comes into the race on the back of a fine second in the Oaks at Epsom last time out. La Lune, a dual winner this term, is another to note along with course and distance scorer Bharani Star and last time out winner Tribal Craft in a fascinating event on what promises to be an interesting day of sport.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Sandown - Lazuli

2.05pm Haydock - Dhushan

2.25pm Sandown - Montatham

2.40pm Haydock - Alpinista

3.00pm Sandown - Statement

3.15pm Haydock - Midnights Legacy