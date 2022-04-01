Weekend racing preview: Kitty's Light leads betting for Scottish Grand National

Throw into the mix a competitive card at Newbury and the Jumps certainly dominate proceedings.

First run in 1867, this year’s running boasts a £150,000 prize fund with a field of 24 battling it out in the four-mile event in which Kitty’s Light is the 5/1 favourite with Betfair.

We have previewed the race and also taken a look at some of the other big events on ITV Racing this weekend.

Action from last year's Grand National Day at Ayr Racecourse. Photo: Jeff Holmes-Pool/Getty Images

As already alluded to, the £150,000 Scottish Grand National is the highlight and Welsh trainer Christian Williams looks to have two interesting runners. Kitty’s Light was a fine second in a competitive handicap at Kempton last time out and looks sure to go well in this event given her progressive nature. Still only a six-year-old, there is still more improvement to come from this exciting prospect. Williams also saddles Win My Wings who has won his last two starts, culminating in glory in the Eider Chase last time out. He is the 6/1 second-favourite and is deeply respected.

Danny Mullins takes the ride on Stormy Judge who needs to improve on a fifth-placed showing at Naas in March but had impressed with two victories over fences last term. Major Dundee returned from a short break to finish a good second at Newbury and whilst he steps up a mile in distance here, he remains thoroughly unexposed. The Wolf shaped with tons of promise when second over this trip at Musselburgh in February and he is clearly a live contender along with Ashtown Lad who was third to the classy Ahoy Senor at Wetherby on his latest start. However, preference is for The Ferry Master. He finished a neck second at Newcastle last time out but ran a race full of promise when fourth in this event 12 months ago and a replication of that effort could make him hard to beat.

The £60,000 Scottish Champion Hurdle is another interesting event in which West Cork heads the market for Dan Skelton. Fourth in the County Hurdle last time out, that was a fine effort and he is deeply respected along with course winners Alqamar and Milkwood who has not been seen since finishing fourth at Uttoxeter in October. He also bids to defend his crown in this event, Barrichello and last year’s runner-up Anna Bunina also warrant a mention, but Onemorefortheroad has progressed at a rate of knots this season and is taken to come out on top.

Elsewhere on the card, Minella Drama could be hard to beat in the £45,000 Future Champion Novices’ Chase at 3.00pm. A dual winner already this term, he was arguably disappointing when fourth at Kempton in February but remains a leading player and is taken to see off Do Your Job who scored at Newcastle in February.

Over at Newbury, Indy Five looks a leading player in the £40,000 2.10pm having won over course and distance last term along with First Figaro with the 12-year-old being unbeaten in two starts since his return to action.

The 2.45pm is another cracking event which also has a £40,000 prize fund and features Nina The Terrier and The Player Queen who both ran at the Cheltenham Festival. They look leading players along with the unexposed Corey’s Courage who is unbeaten in four starts, Holly Hartingo and course and distance scorer Speech Bubble.

ITV Racing selections

1.15pm Ayr – Some Reign

1.35pm Newbury – Royaume Uni

1.50pm Ayr – Dusart

2.10pm Newbury – Indy Five

2.25pm Ayr – Milkwood

2.45pm Newbury – Speech Bubble

3.00pm Ayr – Minella Drama