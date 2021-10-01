Weekend racing preview: Guide to 100th running of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Action from ParisLongchamp Racecourse. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The feature contest, which carries a prize fund of over £4.4 million, is at 3.05pm on Sunday and is live on ITV Racing.

We have looked ahead to the highlights of the weekend so read on for our guide to the most important races taking place this weekend.

If you are going racing, check out OLBG for more tips.

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp, Sunday)

A brilliant race in prospect with 15 runners going to post. 5/2 favourite Tarnawa boasts winning form at the track having won the Prix Vermeille over course and distance last term. She was a good second to St Mark’s Basilica in the Irish Champion Stakes on her latest start at Leopardstown and crucially she is going to be suited by soft ground. However, the list of dangers are endless and they are headlined by the Godolphin duo Adayar (11/4) and Hurricane Lane (4/1). Adayar completed the Derby-King George double this term and is another who will be suited by soft ground. He had a small injury scare in the build-up to this race, but he looks sure to be primed for this event and he has to enter the equation. Stable companion Hurricane Lane completed a G1 hat-trick when landing the St Leger at Doncaster last time out and also warrants respect.

Snowfall (5/1) is a fascinating runner for Aidan O’Brien. The three-year-old has won four of her five starts this term, including a G1 hat-trick, but was denied when second in the Prix Vermeille last time out when she was not suited by the pace. She gets a fillies’ allowance and looks sure to go well. She is set to be joined by stable companions Love who has been slightly below-par this term, but has to respected around the 12/1 mark with Frankie Dettori aboard and fellow G1 scorer Broome (50/1).

Japan are doubly represented in the race with Oisin Murphy aboard Chrono Genesis (12/1) who landed the Takarazuka Kinen last time out at Hanshin and Deep Bond (20/1) who landed the Qatar Prix Foy on his latest start. Others to consider include Derby second Mojo Star (33/1) and Raabihah (25/1) who bounced back to form when successful at Deauville last time out.

Elsewhere at Longchamp on Sunday, Raclette bids to remain unbeaten in the Prix Marcel Boussac (1.15om) where her rivals include dual Group scorer Agartha. Phoenix Stakes hero Ebro River is a leading player for Hugo Palmer in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at 1.55pm, whilst Audarya looks a live contender along with Joan Of Arc in the Prix de l’Opera at 3.50pm. Suesa heads a number of contenders for the Prix de l’Abbaye (4.25pm) which includes Winter Power and Glass Slippers, whilst in the Prix De La Foret, Godolphin’s Space Blues should prove hard to beat.

The highlight on Saturday comes at Newmarket in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at 2.55pm. The market is headed by Falmouth Stakes heroine Snow Lantern who is respected along with Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander and the progressive Saffron Beach. However, clear preference is for 1000 Guineas scorer Mother Earth. She had a luckless passage when third in the Matron Stakes and is taken to get back to winning ways.

ITV Saturday selections

1.45pm Newmarket – Ensemble

2.05pm Ascot – Tis Marvellous

2.20pm Newmarket – Fearby

2.40pm Ascot – Hukum

2.55pm Newmarket – Mother Earth

3.15pm Ascot – Great Ambassador

3.35pm Redcar – Chipotle

3.50pm Ascot – Al Rufaa

ITV Sunday selections

1.15pm Longchamp – Agrtha

1.55pm Longchamp – Ancient Rome