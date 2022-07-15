Weekend racing preview: Emily Upjohn leads betting for Group One Irish Oaks

The Group One event, live on ITV at 3.45pm, has been won by some of the sport’s greats and spearheads a cracking eight-race card at the Curragh.

Emily Upjohn is the standout name in the Irish Oaks. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, she lost her unbeaten record when beaten by a short head to Tuesday in the English Oaks where she met trouble in running and was also slow away from the stalls, losing several lengths in the process. The daughter of Sea The Stars has been kept fresh for this event and it is tough to see her getting beaten in this event, particularly with Tuesday now ruled out of the race.

Ryan Moore rides Tuesday (R) to victory over Frankie Dettori and Emily Upjohn (L) in the Oaks last month. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Magical Lagoon represents Jessica Harrington and the three-year-old is clearly respected having gamely landed the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. The daughter of Galileo showed a brilliant attitude on that occasion to score and she looks second best on paper ahead of Tranquil Lady. Harrington also saddles course and distance scorer Fennela who recorded the first win of her career in good style at the track last time out.

Aidan O’Brien is triply represented in the race, with his first string judging by jockey bookings being Toy who is ridden by Ryan Moore. She has been well-beaten in the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks, but had previously scored in good style at Cork in April. She is joined by Emily Dickinson who disappointed in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, before returning to form when only beaten by a short head in the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown last time out. History, third to Magical Lagoon in the Ribblesdale, completes O’Brien’s three runners.

Cairde Go Deo has won her last two starts, both at Listed level, and she looks a filly to watch given she is on the upgrade, whilst Show Of Stars, who is yet to score this season, completes the eight runners.

One of the other highlights on the card is the €120,000 G2 Sapphire Stakes (3.10pm) in which Geocentric looks a leading player. Successful in Listed company at Cork last time out, he remains open to further progression along with Brostaigh who has won her last two starts at Naas and Chantilly.

Aidan O’Brien relies on Commonwealth Cup fourth Cadamosto and New York City who impressed on his first two starts this year, before filling second in a G3 event at Naas.

Another interesting event is the G3 Anglesey Stakes at 2.03pm over six furlongs. Little Big Bear is the undoubted standout name having backed up success in a Naas maiden when narrowly landing the Windsor Castle Stakes. The form has taken a major boost since and he looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip.

Over at Newbury, the Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.30pm) takes centre stage in which Maria Branwell looks a serious player for David O’Meara. A Listed winner at Sandown in May, she went on to fill third in the Queen Mary. Rogue Spirit won in good style at Wolverhampton in June and is another to note.

