Weekend racing preview: Constitution Hill bids to underline superstar credentials at Sandown

Sandown Races. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Sandown stages an excellent seven-race card at the Esher venue which also features a thrilling renewal of the Veterans’ Chase final.

We have previewed the pick of the racing action, which also sees good racing at Wincanton. For more racing tips, head to Betfair.

The feature race of the day is the £70,000 G1 Tolworth Hurdle (2.25pm). The six-runner event takes place at 2.25pm and features the hugely exciting Constitution Hill who bids to retain his unbeaten record over timber for Nicky Henderson. The five-year-old was a stunning winner on his Rules debut when powering up the hill over course and distance to record a facile success. He clearly needs to step up again but the manner of that victory was simply sensational and he looks one of National Hunt racing’s most exciting new talents.

His five rivals are headed by Datsalrightgino who is a dual winner over hurdles and recorded a narrow victory at Cheltenham last month, whilst Mr Glass is similarly unbeaten in two starts over hurdles and he took a step forward when successful at Newcastle in November.

The three other runners are Jetoile who has won twice over timber this term, Whizz Kid who makes his debut over hurdles in this event and Shallwehaveonemore who shaped with promise when second on his hurdling debut at Ascot.

The £100,000 Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3.00pm) is another highlight on the card and features the high-class Aso. The 12-year-old was second in the 2019 Ryanair Chase and finished a creditable second at Haydock on his latest start.

Other leading contenders include Final Nudge who rolled back the years with success at Warwick in November. Rolling Dylan has finished second in his first two starts this term and he is another serious player along with Wandrin Star who impressed when scoring at Sandown last time out.

Another interesting event is the Listed Mares’ Hurdle (12.40pm) in which five runners go to post. They include Grade One scorer Skyace who had Gauloise behind her when landing that top-level success but she has been badly out of form so far this term. Martello Sky is in fine form and impressed when scoring at Cheltenham last time out.

Anythingforlove was successful at Ffos Las on her latest start but this is a step up in grade, whilst Whitehotchillifilli completes the five runners.

Over at Wincanton the highlight is the Handicap Chase at 3.15pm. Stolen Silver scored at Market Rasen earlier this term before finishing a fine second at Cheltenham in November. He also took a step forward to finish fourth in Grade One company at Sandown and he has to be respected.

Mont Des Avaloirs was travelling powerfully when falling at Chepstow in October and he is open to plenty of improvement. However, preference is for Slate House who has lost his way slightly this term but remains a serious player based on the pick of his form.

