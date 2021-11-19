Weekend racing preview: Bristol De Mai chases history at Haydock

Daryl Jacob riding Bristol De Mai. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Throw in the returns of Goshen and Bob Olinger at Ascot and Gowran Park respectively and there is plenty to look forward to once again on the racing front.

We have previewed the pick of the action and if you are heading racing this weekend check out OLBG for more tips.

The feature race of the weekend is the Grade One Betfair Chase (3.00pm). With a prize fund of £200,000, the extended three miles and one furlong event gets underway at 3.00pm.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai is bidding to join Kauto Star as a four-time winner of the Betfair Chase. Ridden by regular partner Daryl Jacob, the 10-year-old would prefer a bit more cut in the ground but is deeply respected given his fine record at Haydock.

His seven rivals are headed by A Plus Tard who followed up victory in the Savills Chase with an excellent second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup behind his stable companion at Henry De Bromhead’s Minella Indo. This race has been the plan since then and it looks a sensible starting point. He should prove very tough to beat in this event.

Others to consider include Royale Pagaille who also boasts course and distance winning form at Haydock but would prefer more cut in the ground and Waiting Patiently who has his first run for Christian Williams. The 10-year-old is fragile but a top-class operator on his day and he is respected in this event.

Cheltenham Festival runner-up Next Destination is another to note, along with Imperial Aura who remains an interesting contender going forward this season, and the field is completed by Chatham Street Lad and Clondaw Castle.

Elsewhere at Haydock, the exciting Bravemansgame is bidding to retain his unbeaten record in the 1.50pm. An impressive winner at Newton Abbot on his chasing bow, he takes on three rivals in this contest, including Pay The Piper who was a good second in a Listed event at Carlisle when last seen.

Over at Ascot, the highlight is the Grade Two 1965 Chase over an extended two miles and five furlongs at 2.05pm.

Dashel Drasher landed the Ascot Chase over course and distance last time out and he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action.

However, amongst his five rivals is the high-class chaser Defi Du Seuil who bids to get his career back on track following a disappointing campaign last term.

Another horse on a retrieval mission is Lostintranslation who won the Betfair Chase back in 2019 but has proved disappointing since. The six runners are completed by Pistol Whipped, Master Tommytucker and Bennys King.

Another highlight at Ascot is the Grade Two Ascot Hurdle at 2.40pm. Five runners go to post with Buzz, the recent Cesarewitch winner, returning to hurdles. His four rivals include Goshen who bids to get his career back on track, last year’s winner Song For Someone, and last time out winners Guard Your Dreams and Molly Ollys Wishes complete the field.

Over in Ireland, Cheltenham Festival hero Bob Olinger is the star of the show in the 12.00pm as he makes his chasing debut at Gowran Park. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, Bob Olinger landed the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park in March and he looks one of the most exciting horses in training.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Haydock – Bravemansgame

2.05pm Ascot – Dashel Drasher

2.25pm Haydock – Rightplacerightime

2.40pm Ascot – Goshen

3.00pm Haydock – A Plus Tard

3.15pm Ascot – Sky Pirate