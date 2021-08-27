Weekend racing preview: Benbatl the highlight as he returns at Goodwood

Oisin Murphy riding Benbatl to victory at Newmarket in 2019. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

We have previewed the pick of the weekend action. If you are heading racing this weekend, we recommend using OLBG for tips and insight.

The G2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood, live on ITV Racing at 3.35pm, sees the return of the high-class Benbatl for Godolphin, Saeed bin Suroor and Oisin Murphy. The seven-year-old has not been seen for 337 days when he finished third to Kameko in the G2 Joel Stakes with injury problems ruling out of the season so far.

Benbatl has been a globetrotting superstar for connections winninf G1 events in Germany, Dubai and Australia and despite his advancing years, he remains a leading player for this event. His main rivals include Mutasaabeq who is progressing with every run and stayed on strongly to score at Haydock last time out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is his stiffest test to date, but he is respected along with Chindit who won the Greenham Stakes earlier this term and has finished fifth in a trio of G1 events since. Others to note include Happy Power who was third in the Lennox Stakes ay Goodwood, Perotto who boasts course and distance winning form and 2019 Celebration Mile hero Duke Of Hazzard. Frankie Dettori partners Stormy Antarctic who would prefer some cut in the ground, with Pogo and Lavender’s Blue completing the field of 10.

Elsewhere on the card, the G3 March Stakes (3.00pm) has five runners headed by Classic Lord who showed a good attitude to score at Sandown last time out and has to be high on the shortlist. However, preference is for Nagano. He scored in good style at Goodwood on his latest start and he now steps to 14-furlongs for the first time in this event. However, he is progressing with every start and should come out on top in this event.

The G3 Prestige Stakes is another interesting event. Daneh was a good third in a G3 event in France last time out and is respected along with Lowther sixth Hello You who looks sure to build on that effort if this race does not come too quickly. Mise En Scene was impressive on debut and is another to note, however Value Theory was a good third in a G3 event at Newmarket last time out and makes appeal.

Away from Goodwood, the Listed Hopeful Stakes is the highlight at Newmarket at 2.45pm over six furlongs. Tabdeed was third at Newbury last time out and is one to note along with course and distance winners Summerghand and Khaadem. Royal Crusade has been gelded since finishing fifth in the Hackwood Stakes and is another to note in a fascinating event.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Goodwood - Value Theory

2.05pm Beverley - Barn Owl

2.25pm Goodwood - Dance Fever

2.45pm Newmarket - Tabdeed

3.00pm Goodwood - Nagano

3.15pm Beverley - Dakata Gold