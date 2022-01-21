Weekend racing preview and tips: Shishkin v Energumene headlines at Ascot

Shishkin ridden by Nico de Boinville. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

Think Grundy vs Bustino, Altior vs Cyrname and now Shishkin vs Energumene. It promises to be a fascinating contest live on ITV Racing at 3.35pm.

Ascot is indeed the highlight of the racing action this weekend, whilst good cards are also in prospect at Haydock and Navan. We have taken a look at the pick of the highlights over the weekend and for more prices, check out SBK.

The £150,000 SBK Clarence House Chase over two miles promises to be an absolute thriller. Shishkin is currently the 4/6 favourite with the sponsors as he bids to extend his unbeaten record over fences to seven wins. The eight-year-old carried all before him last term and impressed on his comeback when powering to glory by 10 lengths at Kempton over the festive period.

Shishkin has yet to run at Ascot but the track should play to his strengths and he has been reportedly working well at home. Energumene is a 13/8 chance for the contest and is also unbeaten over fences having won all five of his starts. A dual Grade One winner last term, he returned with a stunning success in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December and he looks a serious player. However, he may just lack the finishing kick displayed by Shishkin in his career and therefore Nicky Henderson’s charge gets the vote.

Kim Bailey saddles the 2021 winner First Flow (9/1) who landed the Peterborough Chase on his latest start. He is an interesting contender if getting into a smooth jumping rhythm but he looks up against it. Amoola Gold is a course and distance winner and the 80/1 chance completes the field.

Elsewhere on the card, the SBK Mares’ Hurdle is another interesting contest at 2.20pm with a £60,000 prize fund. My Sister Sarah won at Kempton earlier on this term and is an interesting runner for Willie Mullins, whilst Molly Ollys Wishes was successful in Listed company at Wetherby in October. Last of five in a Graded event at Ascot last time out, she is interesting back in this grade. However, the most fascinating question is Western Victory who scored by 11 lengths on his final start for Declan Queally in Ireland. He remains a fascinating prospect and gets the vote on his debut for Emma Lavelle here.

The other highlight at the track is the 2.55pm, an £85,000 Handicap Chase in which Palmers Hill chases a hat trick but could play second fiddle to the classy Fanion D’Estruval who impressed when scoring on his latest at Newbury in November.

Elsewhere, one of the most exciting horses in training, £570,000 purchase Jonbon, runs in the £50,000 Grade Two R ossington Main Novices’ Hurd le (1.25pm). The six-year-old is the younger brother of Douvan and he has looked every inch a superstar being unbeaten over hurdles this term. He makes plenty of appeal to score here. Also at Haydock, Royale Pagaille chases successive victories in the Peter Marsh Chase and he looks sure to run well having finished second in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last time out.

Over at Navan, Tiger Roll makes his eagerly awaited return to action in a competitive handicap hurdle at 1.40pm. Pulled-up in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December, this run looks all about getting him fit for a fourth win in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. All in all, it promises to be a brilliant weekend of sport.

ITV Racing selections

1.25pm Haydock: Jonbon

1.45pm Ascot: Gerry Clermont

2.00pm Haydock: Tommy’s Oscar

2.20pm Ascot: Western Victory

2.35pm Haydock: Royale Pagaille

2.55pm Ascot: Fanion D’Estruval

3.15pm Taunton: Yala Enki