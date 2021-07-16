Weekend racing preview and tips: Oaks heroine Snowfall returns to action in Irish Oaks

Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Cazoo Oaks with Snowfall at Epsom. Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the three-year-old is chasing a third straight win this term and is set to be ridden by Ryan Moore in the €400,000 event over 12 furlongs.

The Group One Irish Oaks has attracted a field of eight runners and is live on ITV at 3.25pm. Read on for our ITV Racing tips.

Snowfall was a smooth winner of the Musidora Stakes at York on her seasonal debut and went on to record one of the biggest winning margins in the history of the Oaks at Epsom when scoring by 16 lengths under Frankie Dettori in the Fillies’ Classic. She now bids to become the 15th horse to complete the Epsom-Irish Oaks double and is the 3/10 favourite to do so.

The master of Ballydoyle also saddles three other runners, headlined by La Divinely (10/1) who was a good third in the Oaks at Epsom, before finishing fourth in the Ribblesdale Stakes. Willow (14/1) was a winner in Listed company last time out and also features along with 33/1 shot La Joconde (33/1) who opened his account at the eighth time of asking.

The other contenders are headlined by Nicest (6/1) who was third in the Ribblesdale Stakes last time out. Party House (25/1), Mariesque (33/1) and Ahandfulofsummers (33/1).

Over at Newbury, the highlight is the Group Three Hackwood Stakes (3.00pm) with seven runners. The market leader is Her Majesty The Queen’s King’s Lynn (9/4 favourite). The four-year-old was a smooth winner at Haydock in May and went on to finish seventh in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. He then went on to finish third in the Wokingham Handicap at the track four days later where he met trouble in running.

Diligent Harry (3/1) was successful on All-Weather Finals Day at Lingfield in April and was a good third at Newcastle in June in a Group Three event. He now switches to turf but remains open to plenty of improvement. Others to mention include Tabdeed (5/2) who won this event last term and course and distance winner Method.

The other highlight on the card is the Weatherbys Super Sprint which boasts a prize fund of £200,000 and gets underway at 3.40pm. Chipotle is the 2/1 favourite for the contest having landed the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. This looks a good bit of placing and he can get the better of Vintage Clarets (5/2) who was third in the Coventry Stakes on his latest outing. Others who warrant a mention are Gubaass who won smoothly on debut at Leicester and Delmona who was only fifth in Listed company at Newmarket, but had previously looked smart at Bath when scoring on debut and can make his presence felt in this event.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Newbury – Solid Stone

2.05pm Market Rasen – Hooper

2.25pm Newbury – Rodrigo Diaz

2.40pm Market Rasen – Darling Maltaix

3.00pm Newbury – King’s Lynn

3.10pm Market Rasen – Ask Henry

3.25pm Curragh – Snowfall

3.30pm Newmarket – Free Wind