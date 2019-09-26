WATCH: Brilliant film captures Doncaster's cycling heritage and tradition
A brilliant film celebrating Doncaster’s rich cycling heritage has been launched in readiness for the latest elite racing event to hit the town’s streets.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 11:37 am
Doncaster plays host to the UCI Road World Championships on Friday.
Doncaster’s Cycling Stories provides a snapshot of cycling past and present in the town.
The project was funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, managed by darts (Doncaster Community Arts), with support from Heritage Doncaster and Doncaster Council.
“The project aimed to encourage people to share their memories of cycling in Doncaster and record their stories for future generations,” says the official website.
“A new film was created to bring people’s reminiscences to life in a creative and engaging way.
“A selection of stories were displayed alongside the film in an exhibition at The Point from 7th-28th September 2019.”