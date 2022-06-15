UEFA Women's EURO 2022 - Everything you need to know

Following the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that the tournament couldn’t be played in 2021, UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be taking place in 2022.

The tournament will be held in England.

England were the only nation to submit a bid to host the tournament before the deadline expired, back in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final of the Women's European Championships will be held at Wembley in London.

Who is in the England team?

A provisional squad has been named for the 2022 Women’s European Championships by England manager Sarina Weigman: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United) and Ellen White (Manchester City).

Three of the players in England’s squad are former members of the Doncaster Rovers Belles squad: Mary Earps, Mille Bright and Bethany England have all turned out in the red and white hoops previously before signing for their current clubs.

Who will England be playing and when?

England’s group games fixtures will be played against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland respectively. As England are playing on home soil, they’ll have a distinct advantage in that regard.

Should England top their group, they’ll play their quarter final game on July 20th – if they finish second, they’ll play on July 21st instead. After this, the semi finals will be played on July 26th and 27th, with the final being held at Wembley on July 31st.

All games will be shown live on television on BBC One or BBC Two, with radio coverage being provided by BBC Radio 5 Live.

Several tournament games will be held at local venues – namely, the New York Stadium in Rotherham and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. While none of England’s group games will be taking place at either of these stadia, the fourth quarter-final will be held at the New York Stadium, while Bramall Lane will play host to the first semi-final. Therefore, there is a slim chance of seeing England play in South Yorkshire this summer.

Who are the favourites?

Spain are almost unanimously considered to be the favourites for the tournament – Skybet have them 7/2 to win the whole thing. England are up next with odds of 4/1, while the reigning champions The Netherlands and France both have odds of 5/1. Beyond this, Skybet have also given Germany and Sweden odds of 7/1.