Tributes have poured in following the death of an “iconic” Doncaster basketball coach and mentor.

Morris Wordsworth, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 86, was best known for his long involvement with Doncaster Panthers and was also a former lecturer at Doncaster College.

Basketball England led the tributes to Mr Wordsworth, who died on August 2, describing him as “iconic.”

In a lengthy tribute, a spokesperson said: “Perhaps best known for his time with the Doncaster Panthers, Wordsworth was a highly respected coach who impacted the sport across over half a century.

“His dedication to club and player development meant his passion for all things basketball helped shape the journey of thousands of players, coaches, officials and administrators across decades in the sport.

“Working to help form the British Basketball League in the 1980s, Wordsworth also heavily influenced the sport’s landscape across Yorkshire and beyond, establishing competitions that are still running to this day.”

Andy Harrison-Beaumont, Chair of the Yorkshire region, said: “It is no surprise to say that the whole of the Yorkshire basketball community is deeply saddened at the passing one of our local legends.

“It is difficult to put Morris' legacy to the region into words. He created the Panthers, who epitomised the sport for decades, but also the Doncaster League and the Yorkshire League.

“On this secure foundation, men's basketball flourished in Yorkshire and is still going strong today.

“However, Morris was much more than a player, coach, and administrator; his knowledge of the game, wisdom and kindness knew no bounds.

“In whatever context you met him, he was just awesome. Basketball has lost a real treasure.”

In 1954, inspired by a teacher at Oswin Avenue School in Doncaster, a group of young players formed a basketball team. Wearing an iconic black kit, they quickly became known as ‘The Panthers’.

Across the ensuing decades, the Panthers enjoyed significant success, both domestically and internationally. Although the number of founding members and connections to the school diminished over time, Wordsworth’s constant link always remained.

The Panthers would win innumerable titles, both at home and further afield, including the NBL league crown in 1964 and 1979, the European Cup Winners Cup in 1979 and 1980, and the NBL National Cup in 1979.

The club ran from 1954 until the mid-90s, including a three-year stint in the BBL from 1993-1996, a window that allowed countless people from across the sport to come into contact with Mr Wordsworth and his endless enthusiasm for all things basketball.

Unsurprisingly, Mr Wordsworth was highly decorated across his half century plus in the game. Selected for the FIBA International Coaching Diploma award in 1971, he had also been a life member of the English Basketball Fellowship since 1983, and was a qualified table official and referee.

He was named a Life Vice-President of Basketball England in 2000 and received a Long Service Award for 50 years in the sport from the Association in 2008.

His links to BE were considerable, serving as the Assistant General Secretary in the 1960s, the Director of National Teams from 1991-2000, the National Disciplinary Officer for over 18 years across two stints from 1993 to 2014, plus sitting on countless additional committees at the national level for competitions, performance, coaching and more.

Involved as an assistant coach to the GB Olympic team in 1972, and the assistant manager to the same sides in 1988 and 1992, he was also responsible for overseeing some of the coaching development of the great Humph Long, who worked as Wordsworth’s assistant with the England U19 team in the early 1970s.

In the 1990s he would represent both England and GB as a Head of Delegation at multiple events and tours, spreading his impact as far afield as New Zealand, China, Malaysia, and across three Olympics.

His funeral will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 21 August at Rose Hill Crematorium.