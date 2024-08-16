Train to be a British Gymnastics activity instructor in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to a new partnership between Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) and British Gymnastics, people can now upskill and train to be an accredited British Gymnastics Activity instructor in the city.

The qualification enables instructors to deliver the British Gymnastics Programme ‘Rise’ throughout DCLT venues and to take gymnasts on a progressive journey, from their first steps into gymnastics all the way through to advanced skills.

James Keyworth from DCLT said: “This is a fantastic free opportunity for people to learn a new skill and help to develop the next generation of gymnasts.

“There are 12 spaces on the first four day course which takes place next week running from Monday 19 August to Thursday 22 August at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and only a few spaces remain available.

“The sessions run from 9am until 5pm and people must be available to attend all four days. We are looking for applicants, aged 18 and above, with a positive and enthusiastic approach to delivery.

“We’ve all enjoyed seeing our GB gymnasts performing in the Olympics in Paris, our new activity instructors could be the ones to inspire future medal hopefuls.”

For further information on this FREE course, visit https://tinyurl.com/5c9jr63m