Tokyo Olympics: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden guaranteed at least silver medal after reaching taekwondo final

Bradly Sinden (Blue) is pictured during his semi-final win over China's Zhao Shuai. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, beat China's Zhao Shuai 33-25 in a dramatic semi-final bout at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

He trailed 19-12 in the final round but produced a stunning late onslaught to win 33-25.

Sinden, who remains on course to become’s Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion, will now face Uzbekistan teenager Ulug Rashitov for the title at 1.45pm (BST).

Earlier, Sinden eased to a 53-8 victory against New Zealand’s Tom Burns before a 39-19 win over Turkey’s Recber Hakan in the quarter-finals.