Tokyo Olympics: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden guaranteed at least silver medal after reaching taekwondo final
Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden is through to the men’s -68kg final in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, beat China's Zhao Shuai 33-25 in a dramatic semi-final bout at the Makuhari Messe Hall.
He trailed 19-12 in the final round but produced a stunning late onslaught to win 33-25.
Sinden, who remains on course to become’s Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion, will now face Uzbekistan teenager Ulug Rashitov for the title at 1.45pm (BST).
Earlier, Sinden eased to a 53-8 victory against New Zealand’s Tom Burns before a 39-19 win over Turkey’s Recber Hakan in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, former Doncaster Dartes swimmer Max Litchfield finished joint fourth in the final of the men's 400m individual medley, missing out on a bronze medal by 0.21 seconds.