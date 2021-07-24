Tokyo Olympics: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden guaranteed at least silver medal after reaching taekwondo final

Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden is through to the men’s -68kg final in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:47 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:35 am
Bradly Sinden (Blue) is pictured during his semi-final win over China's Zhao Shuai. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The 22-year-old, from Stainforth, beat China's Zhao Shuai 33-25 in a dramatic semi-final bout at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

He trailed 19-12 in the final round but produced a stunning late onslaught to win 33-25.

Sinden, who remains on course to become’s Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion, will now face Uzbekistan teenager Ulug Rashitov for the title at 1.45pm (BST).

Earlier, Sinden eased to a 53-8 victory against New Zealand’s Tom Burns before a 39-19 win over Turkey’s Recber Hakan in the quarter-finals.

Stainforth's Bradly Sinden aims to strike gold at Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, former Doncaster Dartes swimmer Max Litchfield finished joint fourth in the final of the men's 400m individual medley, missing out on a bronze medal by 0.21 seconds.

