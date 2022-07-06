Tips and analysis ahead of Thursday’s meeting at Doncaster

The going at the track is Good to Firm, Good in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day.

The feature race on the card is the seven-furlong handicap at 3.45pm which has attracted a field of eight runners. They are headed by course and distance scorer Jump The Gun who powered to glory in good style when scoring by three-quarters of a length in June. The five-year-old has been raised 6lb for that win, but is clearly open to more improvement and has to be respected in this event. Cliffcake comes into the race in good form having won at Thirsk after a slight break. He scored in good style by a length and a quarter on that occasion and is clearly another to watch in this event.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Dan Abraham/Pool via Getty Images

Mykonos St John also warrants support here having finished second at Chester in May, but he has disappointed in three handicaps since at Epsom, York and Carlisle respectively. Point Lynas was successful at Newmarket on his final start for Charlie Hills last term, but he made an inauspicious start for new connections when a well-beaten 11th at Chester in June. However, he could clearly be open to more improvement and is respected along with Fresh Hope who was third to subsequent Lingfield Oaks Trial scorer Rogue Millennium at Wetherby on her seasonal debut, before scoring in fine style at Doncaster over a mile in May.

Charlie Fellowes’ charge then produced a career best when sixth in the Sandringham handicap at Royal Ascot last month. Only beaten by five and three-quarter lengths, the daughter of New Approach is taken to build on that effort in this event.

Elsewhere on the card, Sir Robin has live claims in the novice event over six furlongs at 3.10pm. The El Kabeir gelding opened his account in nice style when careering to a four and a quarter-length win at Catterick in May and he is deeply respected in this event. The Scott Dixon-trained Gharbeyih when third at Doncaster on her second start and she should go close in this event along with stable companion Six O’Hearts when second at Windsor last month with that run suggesting there should be more to come from this progressive gelding.

