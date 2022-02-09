Tips and analysis ahead of Thursday’s meeting at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.20pm.

The going at the track is currently Good, Good to soft in places and we have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. Check out more odds at Mybettingsites.

1.00pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Seaborough commands respect back over timber and a reproduction of his second at the track in December would make him of interest. However, Bestiarius shaped well when third at Kelso last time out and is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Bestiarius

1.35pm Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (1.35pm)

Beraz was a winner on the Flat in France and is a fascinating debut for Dan Skelton but Rewired shaped with promise when second at Kempton in December and he was not disgraced in a competitive event at Huntingdon last time out. Lifetime Legend was second on British debut, before finishing fifth at Huntingdon in January. He is not without a chance, whilst a mention must also be given to the Alan King-trained duo of Vazir who has undergone wind surgery since finishing sixth at Warwick and his stable companion Thunder Ahead who took a big step forward when third at Warwick last month.

Selection: Rewired

2.10pm Handicap Chase (3m)

Minella Examiner brings course and distance winning form to the table, whilst both No Cruise Yet and Steel Wave are in good form. However, Ajay’s Ways scored narrowly at Fakenham last time out and is taken to defy a 4lb rise in the weights.

Selection: Ajay’s Ways

2.45pm Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Zalvados needs to step up on his seasonal debut when seventh, whilst The Unit is a former course winner. However, Road Warrior has finished second on his last two starts and this looks a good opportunity for the eight-year-old to return to winning ways.

Selection: Road Warrior

3.20pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Both point scorer Flaming Ambition the unexposed Creggan White Hare are dangerous contenders but Icone D’Aubrelle is taken to make a winning British debut. Related to a number of winners, he won a hurdle event Bordeaux Le Bouscat in September and features in the betting for the Triumph Hurdle at 40/1.

Selection: Icone D’Aubrelle

3.50pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Terresita and Lord Roco are leading players given their solid form, whilst Welsh Saint and the teenager Dell’Arca are others to consider. However, preference is for Scarpia. He took a big step forward when scoring at Plumpton in January and he looks open to defying a 7lb rise in the weights.

Selection: Scarpia

4.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2M 3F)

Moonamacaroona was smart last term but has proved disappointing so far this term. Cup Of Coffee and the returning Miss Delighted also warrant attention. However, preference is for Progressive for Nicky Henderson. The five-year-old has won on the Flat already this year and returns to hurdles for this assignment. Last seen finishing fourth in a competitive hurdle at Ludlow in December, this looks a shrewd bit of placing by the master of Seven Barrows and he is taken to come out on top in the finale.