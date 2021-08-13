Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday’s racing at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images

The action gets underway at 1.22pm and concludes at 4.05pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm and there is a settled forecast for Saturday. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. For more racing tips, we recommend OLBG.

1.22pm Handicap (7f)

Plenty of these have questions to answer, but Daniel Deronda stands out as a leading player. Successful at Leicester last month, he failed to back that up at the same track when only third earlier this month, but he remains progressive and it would be no surprise to see him defy top-weight in this event. His main rivals look to include his stable companion from David O’Meara’s in Musahaba and Nat Love who scored on the All-Weather on his latest start.

Selection: Daniel Deronda

1.52pm Fillies’ Maiden (1m)

A fascinating maiden. Suspicious cost €72,000 and is an interesting newcomer for Qatar Racing. Owners Godolphin are doubly represented in the contest with Iconic Look being related to Derby winner Masar and Beautiful Look being related to a number of winners. Auntie Margaret cost £38,000 and is another newcomer to note, along with 28,000gns buy Bellshill Beauty. However, the vote goes to Maggie’s Joy who has experience having finished third on her debut at Ayr and she is taken to build on that.

Selection: Maggie’s Joy

2.25pm Handicap (5f)

An interesting sprint handicap. Caroline Dale is a classy sprinter and should be in the mix, along with the unexposed Get It who finished a good third last time out. Saluti scored on the All-Weather last time out, but is also a course and distance winner. However, Blackberry also boasts winning form at the track and impressed when landing a competitive handicap at York last month. He looks to be improving with every run and is fancied to land this £12,000 event.

Selection: Blackberry

3.00pm Handicap (7f)

Her Majesty The Queen is represented by Inveigle who could return to form having proved slightly disappointing when seventh at Newmarket last month. Dance Fever is another high on the shortlist having backed up victory at Leicester last month with a good third in a competitive handicap at Ascot. However, Motawaajed has won two of his last three starts and whilst this is his stiffest test to date, he remains open to any amount of improvement.

Selection: Motawaajed

Novice Stakes (6f)

Next Victory was third on debut and is respected for team Godolphin. However, 140,000gns buy Papacito impressed on debut at Salisbury and is taken to defy a penalty for Roger Varian and Andrea Atzeni in this event.

Selection: Papacito

4.05pm Apprentice Handicap (1m 2f)

Kenucky Kitten impressed when scoring at Redcar and is one to note having just been raised 1lb for that win. Orchestral is another to note following a solid fifth at this track last month. However, Into The Fire has finished a good third on two starts this term and with more improvement expected, he is taken to land the finale.