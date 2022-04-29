Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

The action gets underway at 4.45pm and concludes at 8.05pm.

The going at the track is Good to Firm, Good in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day at the track with watering taking place to maintain the ground.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and you can find more tips at Irishracing.com.

Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

4.45pm Handicap (7f)

Scottish Summit shaped well when second at Redcar last time out and warrants attention along with Farhh To Shy who scored in good style at Newmarket at the back-end of the last season. However, Seven Brothers impressed when successful over course and distance last month and is taken to defy a 1lb rise in the weights here.

Selection: Seven Brothers

5.20pm Maiden (5f)

True Statesman was fourth at Nottingham on debut, but is open to more improvement. 37,000gns purchase Self Praise makes appeal on pedigree on debut. However, New Definition, a son of Invincible Spirit is the one of interest on his debut here.

Selection: New Definition

6.00pm Handicap (1m)

This looks wide open. Outside World disappointed when last seen at Newmarket but is respected. However, the Richard Hannon-trained duo of Ardbraccan and Tropez Power are taken to fight this out. The latter gets the vote despite disappointing on his comeback at Doncaster last time out.

Selection: Tropez Power

6.30pm Handicap (6f)

The unexposed Royal Pleasure is interesting judged on his Chelmsford win. However, ready preference is for Commanche Falls. A top-class sprinter, he won three times last term and also goes very well fresh. He should take plenty of beating.

Selection: Commanche Falls

7.05pm Maiden (6f)

The likes of Jumhoor and Libertus are certainly open to more progression. However, Lir Speciale gets the vote. He took a big step forward when third by a neck at Kempton in April and the switch to turf can bring about more improvement in this event.

Selection: Lir Speciale

7.35pm Handicap (2m)

Both Flint Hill and Zoffee are fascinating runners, but Reverend Hubert gets the vote here. Successful at Chelmsford in April on his return to action, he has to defy a 5lb rise in the weights in this event and also switches back to turf. However, he should prove too strong.

Selection: Reverend Hubert

8.05pm Handicap (1m 4f)

All-Weather winner Sea King switches back to turf, but is of serious interest stepping up in trip. A 5lb rise on his seasonal debut may not be enough to stop him. Choirmaster was well-beaten at Kempton in April, but is still a danger. However, Swoon is a fascinating runner for Sir Michael Stoute. The daughter of Frankel is successful at Wolverhampton and Carlisle before finishing second on handicap debut in October. However, the four-year-old remains open to stacks more improvement and is taken to land the finale.