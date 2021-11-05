Tips and analysis ahead of Saturday's flat season finale at Doncaster

Doncaster Races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action begins at 11.50am and concludes at 3.45pm. The going at Doncaster is Soft and there are scattered showers forecast throughout the day.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and if you are heading to Town Moor this weekend check out OLBG for more tips.

11.50pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

The progressive Wonderful World is respected along with Straits Of Moyle who has won two of his last three starts. However, He’s A Gentleman was a respectable season at Haydock last time out, losing out by a nose and he can go one better here.

Selection: Wonderful World

12.20pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

Star Zinc was a good second on debut and is respected, but preference is for the newcomer Kidwah who cost 220,000gns and should be primed to do herself justice on her debut for the William Haggas team.

Selection: Kidwah

12.55pm Gillies Fillies’ Stakes (1m 2f)

Zawara is a fascinating runner for the Dermot Weld yard from Ireland. Madame Tantzy and True Scarlet have progressed through the ranks this year and are also respected, whilst fellow Irish raider Tashi is another interesting contender. Achelois has been a model of consistency this term and also warrants respect. However, William Haggas couls hold the keys here. Hoodwinker impressed last time out, but takes on unbeaten stable companion Bashkirova who is taken to make it four wins from as many starts.

Selection: Bashkirova

1.25pm Handicap (7f)

Orbaan bounced right back to form when second last time out, whilst Fresh has run a number of fine races in defeat this term. Tomfre and Zip are course and distance winners and the latter should go well, whilst Accidental Agent is a Group One winner in his pomp and is an interesting runner here.

Selection: Tomfre

2.05pm Listed Wentworth Stakes (7f)

Bielsa is a course and distance winner and is taken seriously along with Dakotas Gold who is a former winner of this event. Tarhib is thoroughly unexposed having won both of her starts this year and is another to note, but this is all about King’s Lynn for Her Majesty The Queen. He has contested Group One events this season and is taken to defy top-weight here.

Selection: King’s Lynn

2.40pm November Handicap (1m 4f)

An ultra-competitive event as is always the case. Calling The Wind is a proven stayer and should enjoy this test along with the progressive Platinumcard. Mr Curiosity, Farhan and Flyin’ Solo all look open to more improvement, but John Gosden has tasted success in this race before and First Light makes interest off a mark of 94 having finished behind a subsequent Group One winner in Listed company on his latest start.

Selection: First Light

3.10pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

King Alfred should take another step forward having finished fifth on his second start at Newbury, but Hebrides was two places ahead of him in that event and he looks sure to improve plenty for that first assignment.

Selection: Hebrides

3.45pm Apprentice Handicap (7f)

Ugo Gregory, Tipperary Tiger and Internationaldream are all feared, but it is hard to look past Mossbawn. He has won three of his last five starts and impressed over course and distance last time out. He is taken to defy a 5lb rise in the finale.