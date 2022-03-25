Tips and analysis ahead of Lincoln meeting at Doncaster on Saturday

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The meeting gets underway at 1.15pm and concludes at 5.16pm.

Five of the races are live on ITV and we have previewed the pick of the action. Check out SBK for the latest odds.

The highlight of the meeting is the £100,000 SBK Lincoln (3.35pm) over a mile. William Haggas is the joint winning-most trainer in the race’s history with four victories and he targets a fifth success with a trio of runners in this year’s renewal. They include Mujtaba who is unbeaten in three career starts and impressed when scoring at Redcar when last seen. He looks open to tons more improvement off a mark of 98 and therefore commands respect. Ametist is another fascinating runner having finished second in the Cambridgeshire when last seen, whilst Irish Admiral was successful at Redcar in August before finishing down the field in the Cambridgeshire on his final start last term.

Other leading contenders include Modern News who represents Godolphin and Charlie Appleby. The four-year-old won all three of his starts last term, which included a smart win at Lingfield in October. He shaped with plenty of promise when third at Meydan in Listed company last time out and has to be respected here. Saleymm is another interesting contender who has undergone wind surgery since scoring for the second time in his career at Wolverhampton in November.

Elsewhere on the card, Chindit is the leading contender in the Listed SBK Doncaster Mile at 3.00pm. The four-year-old scored on his seasonal reappearance at Newbury in April, before running a number of fine races in defeat. A winner over seven furlongs in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in 2020, a return to this track where he is currently unbeaten in two starts makes him of interest here.

Tempus was successful at Newcastle in January and is respected along with Royal Champion who was third in Listed company at Newmarket in April before finishing down the field in Group Two company at York in May. Boosala who was second at Newcastle in December is a previous winner at Doncaster and he completes the four runners.

Another interesting contest on the card is the Listed SBK Cammidge Trophy (1.50pm) over six furlongs. The six-year-old Garrus was successful at Deauville in August and whilst he has disappointed in two runs since, he has to make appeal along with Diligent Harry who has done all of his winning on the all-weather, but remains open to more improvement on turf as highlighted by his second at Newbury in Group company in July. Bielsa is a former winner at the track and is deeply respected on his seasonal reappearance. Fellow course winner Justanotherbottle is another to note, with Mondammej, Mo Celita and Volatile Analyst completing the seven runners in this event.

Doncaster selections

1.15pm Persian Force

1.50pm Diligent Harry

2.25pm Empirestateofmind

3.00pm Chindit

3.35pm Mujtaba

4.10pm General Idea

4.46pm Al Qaasim