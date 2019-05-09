Tickhill notch first Premier League win and Doncaster Town stay unbeaten

New signing Mark Cummins made a resilient unbeaten half century to guide Tickhill to their first win since returning to the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

Cummins carried his bat for 54 off 137 balls as the Alderson Drive club carefully chased down 127 at Hallam to record a six wicket victory.

The hosts had earlier found batting conditions difficult and lost their first four batsmen with just 22 runs between them.

Jack Unwin resurrected the innings before he was run out for a determined 56.

The Hallam innings closed at 126-8 after their 50 overs.

Alex Rowland claimed 3- 24 and Tom Waine took 2-19 for Tickhill.

In reply Tickhill also found it tough going but had Cummins to thank as they reached their target for the loss of four wickets with 23 balls remaining.

Jordan Lowe’s side enjoyed a productive weekend as they also won by six wickets at Cleethorpes in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup on Monday.

Dylan Howard (3-23) and Michael Jepps (3-35) helped restrict the home side to 123 all out.

Cummins (33) and Joe Billings (39no) saw Tickhill home in 30.3 overs.

n Early leaders Doncaster Town maintained their 100 per cent record by claiming Collegiate’s scalp at Town Fields.

Doncaster won the toss and their decision to field first was justified as, despite 39 from opener Sam Webb-Snowling, the visitors could only raise a total of 122 all out.

James Stuart was called into the attack early and bowled excellenty to claim 5-47. Amir Jamal finished the job with 3- 22.

Doncaster did not find the path to victory straightforward and were in trouble at 67-5.

James Ward steered them to a four wicket victory with a determined 42 not out.

n Doncaster host Scunthorpe Town in the first round of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday (1pm).