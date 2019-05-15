Tickhill defeated by new joint leaders, Doncaster Town progress in ECB National Club Championship

Tickhill failed to build upon their victory over Hallam as they went down by 64 runs at new ECB Yorkshire South Premier League joint leaders Cleethorpes.

Jordan Lowe’s side claimed their first win since returning to the top flight the previous weekend.

But they fell short at Chichester Road in one of only two Premier League games to beat the wet weather.

Cleethorpes’ victory moved them level on points with early pacesetters Doncaster Town whose match at Whitley Hall was abandoned with the visitors on 52-3.

Tickhill invited their hosts to bat first and were rewarded with an early wicket.

But then they felt the full power of Lewis Kimber who struck 124 off 116 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Jordan Cook also contributed 68 as Cleethorpes recorded 264-7.

Alex Rowland was the only Tickhill bowler to make an impact with a reward of 4-54.

In reply the Tickhill innings looked challenging at 74-1 before a clutter of wickets left them at 96-5.

Stumper Joe Billings (43) and Lowe (40) enabled a final innings total of 200-9.

Cook gave them most problems with 4-68.

Tickhill host Elsecar on Saturday.

On Sunday (10am) they face Sheffield Collegiate in the first round stage of the YSPL T20 Cup at Alderson Drive.

The winners will face either Hallam or Cleethorpes later in the day.

Doncaster travel to Treeton on Saturday.

They face Aston Hall at Barnsley (1pm) in the T20 Cup with the winners to meet either Barnsley or Wickersley Old Village.

Doncaster eased to victory at home to Scunthorpe Town in the second round of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.

Bilal Anjam (59), Aamir Jamal (44) and James Ward (31) powered the hosts up to 225-5 from their allotted 40 overs.

Scunthorpe got nowhere near in response as they were bowled out for 70.

Town will be at home to Sheffield Collegiate in the next round on June 9.