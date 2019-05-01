It seems that when David Allen asks, David Allen gets after he landed a blockbuster domestic scrap with former Olympian David Price.

Fresh from stopping ex-world heavyweight champion Lucas Browne last month, Allen has been handed another considerable test of his growing credentials as he takes on the towering former British and Commonwealth ruler at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

“This is the fight that I’ve wanted for years,” Allen said.

“I wanted it three years ago but it probably wasn’t the right fight for me at the time.

“Now it’s the right time for me and it’s the biggest domestic fight out there.

“There may be other fighters out there that are better than us but I think me and Pricey have two of the biggest fanbases in the UK.

“We’re both really exciting fighters and we can both punch, either of us could end it with one shot. It’s a great fight and one that I’m really excited to be involved in.”