The Doncaster martial arts club teaching valuable self-defence skills to kids and women

A martial arts club with two schools in Doncaster is helping to teach vital self-defence skills to children and women.

Warren Martial Arts launched back in 2018 and since then has taught more than 300 children from yellow belt all the way through to black belt, teaching them discipline and technical skills along with encouraging fun and confidence. Warren Martial Arts has two schools, one located at Branton and another in Kirk Sandall.

Alex Warren, who owns the club, started the sport when he was just five when his parents wanted him to gain more confidence.

The sport has took him all around the world as he has not only competed multiple times at European and World standard competitions but also podiumed many times in the discipline himself.

His instructors also carry similar accolades with one winning the University kickboxing championships twice!

Alex has also encouraged this standard among his members and has trained students to fight in the WKO European open winning, gold, 2 silvers and a bronze respectively.

Alex decided he wanted to give back the same experience he had when he was younger to children living in Doncaster, by setting up his first club six years ago. The club has persisted through all eventualities including Covid, where he taught students through Zoom calls so they still kept routine and some sort of ‘normality’ through such an uncertain time.

As well as holding classes for children, Alex decided to start a ladies-only Kickboxing course around two years ago. He and his instructors teach four-week courses which are fun, interactive and high energy in a supportive social environment. Within this course, self-defence is also taught to try and give the women confidence as they go about their everyday lives.

The classes not only focus on fitness and technical skills but also drive to instil confidence and encouraging a community of empowering women.

You can find out more about Warren Martial Arts by visiting their website or Facebook page.