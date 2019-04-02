Terri Harper lands another TV outing

Terri Harper is set for her second televised fight after being named on Matchroom Boxing’s latest NXTGEN bill in Nottingham.

The Denaby Main fighter will compete on May 10 on the NXTGEN card, which is designed to highlight up and coming talent.

Harper – South Yorkshire’s first female professional boxer – won the WBC International lightweight title in her last fight with a sensational stoppage of Nina Bradley.

While her opponent for May 10 has not been set, it is understood there is a real possibility she will compete in her biggest fight to date.

And this could also be only the start of a deeper working arrangement with promoters Matchroom.

Manager Stefy Bull is keen to strike while the iron is hot with both Harper’s superb progress and the growing interest in women’s boxing.

Harper’s next fight will be only her seventh as a pro, with impressive performances seeing her quickly stepped up in class.

Though Bull initially intended to take it slow with the 22-year-old and slowly gain her experience after a break from the ring of several years following a highly successful junior amateur career.

But he is now examining options to push Harper towards world title level in the near future. This includes considering which weight to campaign at with Ireland’s superb Katie Taylor cleaning up at lightweight.

Also on the May 10 bill, Sheffield’s Dalton Smith will make his professional debut. The former Team GB amateur turned pro last month.

The bill will be headlined by Rotherham trained Jordan Gill defending his WBA International featherweight title against Enrique Tinoco.