Terri Harper goes 'back to basics' for lightweight clash with Yamila Abellaneda

Teri Harper and Yamila Belen Abellaneda, pictured with Eddie Hearn, ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Lightweight title fight at the weekend. Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The 26-year-old, from Denaby, makes her debut in the lightweight division when she faces Argentina's Yamila Abellaneda for the WBA Intercontinental title at the Nottingham Arena on Saturday.

Harper lost her super featherweight world titles in dramatic fashion when she was knocked out on her feet by the USA's Alycia Baumgardner at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield last November.

“I’ve been trying to explain to my Grandma about moving up in weight and she said it’s only five pounds but that five pounds makes a huge difference,” said Harper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel like I’ve got weeks of training left in me and I’m full of energy.

“I’m just happy to be back and excited to get back out there on Saturday night and show everyone what I’ve been working on.

"This camp was about taking everything back to the drawing board, going back to basics and making slight changes that have been needed to be made for a while.

“The fight’s been and gone now, it was a lesson learnt the hard way and I’m just excited to be here in the new weight division. I’m fully focused on what’s ahead and what’s to come this year.

“After the last fight I thought everyone was going to go off and disappear but to be fair I’ve probably got more fans.

"I’m just grateful to everyone who’s been there since day one and we’re on this journey together through the highs and lows. I’m doing it for them really and they’re the reason I’m here.”

Harper had been due to face Heather Hardy only for the American to suffer a wrist injury in the build-up to the fight.

Top 15 lightweight and WBA world-ranked Abellaneda, 28, comes into the contest at short notice with a record of 13-4-1.

“Here we are accepting the challenge," said Abellaneda.

"It was put to us and I’m really pleased to be here. Once the offer came in, we took it with both hands.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’ve come here and put the work in, we’ve come to win.”